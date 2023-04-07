HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chhattisgarh Leader of Opposition's son arrested in rape case, gets bail

A woman teacher from a tribal community in Janjgir Champa district had accused him of sexually exploiting her for several years, by promising to marry her

April 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - JANJGIR

PTI
The complainant has accused Palash Chandel of forcing her to have an abortion.

The complainant has accused Palash Chandel of forcing her to have an abortion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Palash Chandel, son of Chhattisgarh Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Narayan Chandel, was arrested in a case of alleged rape, after being on the run for more than two months, police said on Friday.

Held on Thursday night, Palash was released on furnishing a bond of ₹25,000 as he had secured anticipatory bail from the Chhattisgarh High Court, said an official.

He was arrested by the police in Janjgir-Champa district, said the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Soni.

Narayan Chandel is the MLA from Janjgir Champa constituency.

The HC had granted anticipatory bail to Palash on April 4.

A case was registered against Palash in the State capital Raipur on January 19, after a woman teacher from a tribal community in Janjgir Champa district accused him of sexually exploiting her for several years, by promising to marry her.

The complainant also claimed that Palash forced her to have an abortion.

A case under Indian Penal Code Sections 376(2)(n) (commit rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 313 (causing miscarriage without the woman's consent), besides the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, was registered against him.

The case was later transferred to Janjgir Champa Police.

The woman had also approached the Chhattisgarh State Women's Commission and Chhattisgarh State Scheduled Tribes Commission.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / police / Bharatiya Janata Party / Chhattisgarh / crime / crime, law and justice / arrest

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.