Chhattisgarh Cong. rift: Rahul Gandhi meets Baghel, Singh Deo

New Delhi

24 August 2021 12:16 IST

The CM and the Health Minister were at loggerheads over the issue of rotation of the CM’s post after 2.5 years, as proposed in 2018.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and State Health Minister T,S.Singh Deo in an effort to resolve the power tussle between the two senior leaders in the state.

AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh P.L. Punia and AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C.Venugopal were also present during the meeting convened by Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

Mr. Singh Deo and Mr. Baghel have been at loggerheads with the former claiming that the leadership at the time of the election victory in 2018 had proposed a rotation of the chief minister's post after 2.5 years.

Advertising

Advertising

Both have said they would abide by the decision of the party high command.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are our leaders and we would abide with whatever they say,"Singh Deo told reporters before the meeting.

Mr. Baghel has also said that whatever decision the leadership takes will be followed.

While the two have met Mr. Gandhi earlier on the issue, Mr. Baghel has also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress has been facing similar troubles in Punjab and Rajasthan, with senior leaders facing off on a range of issues.