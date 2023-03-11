Chhattisgarh CM Baghel meets PM Modi; calls for census and settling of GST dues

March 11, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday and called for conducting a census soon, while also discussing the issues of GST compensation and coal royalties.

During the meeting, Mr. Baghel said there was a problem in the selection of beneficiaries for various schemes because no census was conducted after 2011, according to a release by the Chhattisgarh government.

Many eligible beneficiaries were being deprived of the benefits of the schemes, Mr. Baghel said, calling for conducting the census as soon as possible.

Mr. Baghel also discussed various pending demands, including GST compensation and coal royalties, the statement said.

The Chief Minister said the recovery of additional levy from the coal blocks cancelled by the Supreme Court in 2014, had been received by the Central government. The Central government had been requested several times to transfer a sum of ₹4,170 crore recovered from the coal blocks of Chhattisgarh to the State, but the amount was yet to be received, Mr. Baghel was quoted as saying.

Commercial tax revenue shortfall

He urged the Prime Minister to transfer the amount to the State at the earliest. During the meeting, Mr. Baghel told Prime Minister Modi that like other States, Chhattisgarh was also facing a shortfall in commercial tax revenue after GST implementation.

He flagged that ₹1,375 crore was yet to be paid to Chhattisgarh from the date of GST implementation till June 30, 2022. He said that the amount should be given to the State soon, according to the statement.

During the meeting, Mr. Baghel also discussed the action plan for a G-20 meeting to be held in Chhattisgarh. He discussed the preparations for the fourth permanent finance working group meeting of G-20 that will be held in Chhattisgarh in September.

"I have assured the Prime Minister of providing world-class arrangements for the guests of G-20," Mr. Baghel said later.

Millet Cafe

While appreciating the ongoing Millet Mission, the Chief Minister also informed Mr. Modi about setting up a Millet Cafe in Raipur and other cities of Chhattisgarh following the suggestion given by him in the last meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also discussed with PM Modi the provisions of the Budget presented in Chhattisgarh recently.

Mr. Baghel presented a figurine of Chhattisgarh's State animal — the Indian wild buffalo — to the Prime Minister.