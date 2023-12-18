GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chhattisgarh Cabinet expansion soon, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

CM Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister on December 13

December 18, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on December 13, 2023.

BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on December 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on December 18 said the State Cabinet will be expanded soon and it will comprise both old and new faces.

He was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur after returning from New Delhi.

Mr. Sai took oath as the State's Chief Minister on December 13, along with two deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma.

Ten more members can be inducted into the Cabinet.

As per constitutional norms, Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member Assembly, can have a maximum of 13 Ministers, including the CM.

The names of Brijmohan Agrawal and Amar Agrawal (both from general category), Dharamlal Kaushik and Ajay Chandrakar (OBC), Kedar Kashyap and Vikram Usendi (Scheduled Tribe), Dayaldas Baghel (Scheduled Caste) and Rajesh Munat (Jain community) are doing the rounds as probable Ministers in the Chief Minister’s Cabinet.

Except Mr. Kaushik, all these leaders served as Ministers in the previous BJP Governments in the State.

The names of IAS officer-turned-politician O.P. Chaudhary, Gajendra Yadav (both OBC), and Domanlal Korsewada (SC) have also been discussed in political circles as potential fresh faces.

Among women leaders, the names of former Union Minister Renuka Singh, ex-MP Gomti Sai, and former State Minister Lata Usendi are doing the rounds. All the three hail from tribal communities.

"Yesterday evening I went to Delhi. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda there and held some discussions. The state cabinet will be expanded very soon," Mr. Sai said.

Asked about the induction of new faces in the Cabinet, the CM said, "It will be a mix bag of old and new faces. We will have to wait for a bit for the cabinet [expansion] but it will be done soon." On the BJP's promise to procure 21 quintal paddy per acre at the rate of ₹3,100 per quintal as the paddy purchase exercise is underway, Mr. Sai said the promise made under 'Modi ki Guarantee' (referring to his party's poll manifesto) will be fulfilled.

The payment and procurement will be done as per the promise, he added.

Related Topics

Raipur / state politics / Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / ministers (government)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.