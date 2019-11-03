Devotees offer 'Arghya' to the rising sun at Dussehra Ghat near Taj Mahal during Chhath Puja celebrations, in Agra.
Photo: PTI
Rituals in the river Brahmaputra during Chhath Puja festival in Gauhati. The ‘Arghya’ was offered around 6.35 a.m. as per the astrological timing of the sunrise.
Photo: AP
Phalgu river in Gaya. The fast begins on the third day when they visit ghats to pay obeisance to the setting sun.
Photo: PTI
River Ganga in Patna. During the third day of the festival, Daura (a basket made of bamboo sticks) is prepared by putting into it all the offerings including ‘thekua’ and seasonal fruits.
Photo: PTI
Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. The fast is broken with ‘Arghya” to the rising sun on the fourth day.
Photo: REUTERS
Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. The annual four-day-long festival concludes on Sunday.
Photo: REUTERS
Prayers to the rising sun in Nasirpur, Dwarka despite rains. Braving hazardous pollution and rain, thousands of women devotees paid obeisance to the rising sun.
Photo: V.V. Krishnan
Women worship in the waters of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. Every year, the festival commences with paying obeisance to the setting sun and concludes with the rising sun.
Photo: REUTERS
Arabian Sea in Mumbai. Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun god, is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of Hindu calendar.
Photo: REUTERS
Juhu beach in Mumbai. The elaborate four-day-long Chhath Puja begins with ‘Nahay-Khaye’.
Photo: Trupti Arekar
The ghats of River Yamuna, in Prayagraj. Many ghats along rivers were set up for the puja.
Photo: PTI
Assi Ghat in Varanasi. In the evening, the women devotees along with their family members gather at the bank of a river or a pond and worship the setting sun.
Photo: PTI
Narmada River in Jabalpur. Women prepare traditional food for this occasion with emphasis on cleanliness.
Photo: PTI
A lake in Chandigarh. Chhath is celebrated with fervour in many states, shortly after Diwali.
Photo: REUTERS
At the banks of river Yamuna ITO Ghat, in New Delhi on Saturday. Many politicians extended their greetings on Twitter. Actors and celebrities took to Twitter to post their wishes.
Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
At the banks of Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Saturday. “My heartiest congratulations to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahaparva Chhath,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “May the Sun God always illuminate us all with his energy and aura and our country continues to climb new steps of success and prosperity,” he added.
Photo: Nagara Gopal