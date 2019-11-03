1/16

Devotees offer 'Arghya' to the rising sun at Dussehra Ghat near Taj Mahal during Chhath Puja celebrations, in Agra. Photo: PTI

Rituals in the river Brahmaputra during Chhath Puja festival in Gauhati. The ‘Arghya’ was offered around 6.35 a.m. as per the astrological timing of the sunrise. Photo: AP

Phalgu river in Gaya. The fast begins on the third day when they visit ghats to pay obeisance to the setting sun. Photo: PTI

River Ganga in Patna. During the third day of the festival, Daura (a basket made of bamboo sticks) is prepared by putting into it all the offerings including ‘thekua’ and seasonal fruits. Photo: PTI

Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. The fast is broken with ‘Arghya” to the rising sun on the fourth day. Photo: REUTERS

Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. The annual four-day-long festival concludes on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS

Prayers to the rising sun in Nasirpur, Dwarka despite rains. Braving hazardous pollution and rain, thousands of women devotees paid obeisance to the rising sun. Photo: V.V. Krishnan

Women worship in the waters of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. Every year, the festival commences with paying obeisance to the setting sun and concludes with the rising sun. Photo: REUTERS

Arabian Sea in Mumbai. Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun god, is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of Hindu calendar. Photo: REUTERS

Juhu beach in Mumbai. The elaborate four-day-long Chhath Puja begins with ‘Nahay-Khaye’. Photo: Trupti Arekar

The ghats of River Yamuna, in Prayagraj. Many ghats along rivers were set up for the puja. Photo: PTI

Assi Ghat in Varanasi. In the evening, the women devotees along with their family members gather at the bank of a river or a pond and worship the setting sun. Photo: PTI

Narmada River in Jabalpur. Women prepare traditional food for this occasion with emphasis on cleanliness. Photo: PTI

A lake in Chandigarh. Chhath is celebrated with fervour in many states, shortly after Diwali. Photo: REUTERS

At the banks of river Yamuna ITO Ghat, in New Delhi on Saturday. Many politicians extended their greetings on Twitter. Actors and celebrities took to Twitter to post their wishes. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar