National

Chhath Puja celebrations

1/16

Chhath is celebrated in a grand scale primarily in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

more-in

This year, the puja began on October 31 and continued till November 3. President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the citizens by wishing happiness on the occasion. Every year, the festival commences with paying obeisance to the setting sun and concludes with the rising sun. Chhath is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm primarily in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Other Slideshows

Devotees offer 'Arghya' to the rising sun at Dussehra Ghat near Taj Mahal during Chhath Puja celebrations, in Agra.

Chhath Puja celebrations

Star of the show: Arjuna, the lead elephant of the Mysuru Dasara procession, carrying the 750-kg howdah for a distance of 5 km during the festival that concluded early in October. Arjun turns 60 in 2020, and his seven-year stint as the lead elephant may be coming to an end.

Legendary elephant of Mysuru Dasara festival: Arjuna’s last penance

Dished down The wazas are hereditary chefs with a mastery of orally handed-down recipes to prepare elaborate feasts, which can have up to 36 dishes.

What’s a wedding without wazawan in Kashmir

Spot of history: An aerial view of the Keeladi excavation site spread over nearly five acres in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. The fifth phase of excavations is coming to an end. More than 10,000 artefacts have been unearthed by the Archaeological Survey of India and the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department across the five phases. Keeladi is one of the most important archaeological sites discovered in south India.

Excavations in Keeladi yields its secrets

Folk artistes performing in the three-hour-long ‘Jamboo Savari Dasara’ procession on Tuesday.

Mysuru Dasara comes to a close

&nbsp;

Durga Puja 2019 sees some unorthodox pandal themes

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Related Topics Other States Multimedia Photos National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY