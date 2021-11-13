National

Chhath festival: Mirror to the sun

Amarnath Tewary 13 November 2021 15:55 IST
Updated: 13 November 2021 16:23 IST

Chhath is a popular four-day Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar and the eastern part of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to express gratitude to to the sun god, or Chhati Maiya, for bestowing bounties of life on earth. Six days after Deepavali, the Chhath Puja starts with rituals by men and women for four days. The devotees take holy bath, fast for 36 hours and offer prayers to the setting and rising sun god while standing in water. Then they offer prasad (offerings) to others. Crispy thekua made of wheat flour, jaggery and ghee is the most popular offering.

Migrants from all over India return to their native places in both States during the festival. Those who stay back celebrate it wherever they are in the globe. The Chhath festival is gradually getting a global diaspora. Delhi and Mumbai, with a large number of migrants from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, are resplendent with the mood and colour of the festival.

The significance of the festival is that people pay utmost attention to the cleanliness of their surrounding areas and purity of the environment so much so that the crime rate go down sharply during the four days.

Of the times: A Yamuna frothing with pollutants makes an unlike setting for Chhath Puja prayers at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi on Wednesday. Devotees strive to ensure the cleanliness of the prayer area, but in large, polluted cities, the efforts go in vain. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Mighty river: The puja on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR
Southern sojourn: The puja along the banks of the Periyar in Ernakulam, far afield from the traditional settings of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Photo: THULASI KAKKAT
Up with the lark: Sunrise puja on the banks of the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI
Makeshift milieu: Chhath Puja in an artificial pond at Mattikere in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photo: SUDHAKARA JAIN
Up the hill: Chhath Puja in Antop Hill in Mumbai, a city that survives with and lives for migrants. Photo: Emmanual Yogini
