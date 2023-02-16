Chennaiyin FC land major blow to FC Goa's play-off hopes with 2-1 win

February 16, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Margao

Chennaiyin FC handed FC Goa a second defeat on the trot and dealt a massive blow in their play-off qualification hopes in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 2-1 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on Thursday.

Kwame Karikari bagged a brace as the Gaurs remained in sixth place, level on points with Odisha FC, who can replace them in the final play-off spot if they avoid defeat in Guwahati on Friday.

Ten minutes into the match, it was Chennaiyin who drew the first blood. Julius Duker rode on Edu Bedia's tackle in midfield before sliding in an inch-perfect through pass to Vincy Barretto on the left flank.

The winger picked out Karikari with a low ball and he side-footed it home.

Five minutes after the goal, at the other end of the pitch, Samik Mitra spilled the ball inside a crowded penalty area and Devendra Murgaonkar was the first to react and get his shot away, but it was blocked and eventually cleared to safety.

That was one of the shots FC Goa attempted in the first half but went in at the break without anything.

Four minutes into the second half, Sadaoui brought FC Goa level. Bedia played a long ball out towards the left flank from the midfield. Sadaoui escaped his marker, brought it down and powered it into the net.

Minutes later, the Moroccan tried to replicate the move but this time Edwin Vanspaul was alert and thwarted his attempt.

In the 72nd minute, Anirudh Thapa won the race with Dheeraj Moirangthem to reach a loose back pass from Bedia. As Thapa took the ball away from goal, Dheeraj took the midfielder out and conceded a penalty.

Karikari stepped up to take the spot kick and pocketed his second goal of the evening, which turned out to be the winner.

FC Goa are hanging by a thread in the play-off race now and will play Bengaluru FC next on February 23.

The loss for the Gaurs has confirmed play-off qualification for the Blues and Kerala Blasters.

Chennaiyin FC are out of the play-off race and they will end their ISL season against NorthEast United FC on February 24.