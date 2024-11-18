Chennai-Vladivostok eastern maritime corridor operational: Sonowal

The Chennai-Vladivostok eastern maritime corridor has become operational and is carrying oil, food and machines, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday (November 18, 2024), while also saying that India and Greece would work together on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) announced last year. India aims to be the best maritime nation in the world in all indices, Mr. Sonowal said, outlining a ‘maritime vision 2047’.

“Out of the 139 marine nations across the world, we want to be on the top in all the verticals, whether it is port operations, cargo handling, ship ownership, ship building, ship repair, recycling, technology, and legislative reforms,” Mr. Sonowal said, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inaugural edition of ‘Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue’ thought leadership summit, organised by the Ministry in partnership with Observer Research Foundation. He also held bilateral talks with Christos Stylianides, Greece’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy.

The two-day dialogue has over 1,700 participants, including over 215 delegates from 60 countries, officials said. It was originally planned to be held in Mumbai, but was shifted to Delhi.

Officials said the Chennai-Vladivostok corridor became operational at the end of last year. The government had stated earlier that the corridor would result in significant reduction in the time required to transport cargo between India and Far East Russia — by up to 16 days; from 40 to 24 days; and a significant reduction of the distance by up to 40%.

“The IMEEC that was announced during the G20 summit — it goes from India to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, then three European countries, Italy, France and Greece. Ultimately this line will also have a railway line, [and] sea route totally over 4,800 km. India and Greece will work together,” Mr. Sonowal said in the media interaction. On the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor, he said it had become operational and, along with the port in the Bay of Bengal, Paradip and Vizag also have connectivity. “We are getting crude, food, and machines. We are also sending... It is operating smoothly,” Mr. Sonowal said.

The Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of apprehensions on the progress of the IMEEC, given the volatile situation in West Asia in the backdrop of the attacks on Israel, and the continuing offensive in Gaza and Lebanon.

“Our vision aims to revolutionise India’s maritime sector with an investment of ₹80 lakh crore to enhance port capacity, shipping, ship building inland waterways,” the Minister said, addressing the dialogue. Key projects include the Vizhinjam international seaport in Kerala, new mega ports at Vadhavan in Maharashtra, and Galathea Bay in Nicobar Islands. “By 2047, India targets a port handling capacity of 10,000 million metric tonnes per annum, leveraging strategic trade routes through initiatives like the IMEEC and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). Reviving its shipbuilding legacy, India is constructing the national maritime heritage complex at Lothal, while advancing clean fuel shipbuilding to meet future sustainability goals,” he stated.

In his address, Mr. Stylianides said that international transport systems with shipping at their core as an integral part, should serve the three pillars of sustainability: the environmental, the social, and the economic one. “This will be done by optimising efficiency in connectivity, minimising pollution and ensuring resilience across the entire maritime chain,” he said.

Outlining various policy measures taken by the government for the ‘blue and ocean-based economy’ over the last decade, Mr. Sonowal said India was also preparing to build future ships that run on clean fuels, including ammonia, hydrogen, and electricity, capable of traversing brown, green, and blue waters.

In the last decade, turnaround time at Indian ports has significantly improved, the Minister, said referring to the World Bank’s logistics performance index report, and that from over 40 hours a decade back, it had come down to 22 hours, “far better” than advanced maritime nations U.S. and Singapore.

From the policy side, he said the revamped Major Port Authority Act, National Waterways Act, Inland Vessel Act, and Recycling of Ships Act had already accelerated growth in the ports, waterways, and ship recycling sectors. Two new legislations, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Merchant Shipping Bill, are soon to be enacted, providing a huge impetus to coastal shipping, integrating coastal and inland waterways, boosting ship-building and ship recycling, and promoting ease of doing business in India, Mr. Sonowal said.