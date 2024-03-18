ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. biggest donor for AIADMK in electoral bonds

March 18, 2024 06:39 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - Chennai

The party also received ₹1 crore from the Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works Limited and ₹5 lakh from an individual Gopal Srinivasan of Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK had received ₹6.05 crore through the electoral bond route, with the majority of the contributions coming from Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (The Directors of India Cements Ltd.). All these funds through electoral bonds were received between April 2, and April 4, 2019, in two days. The party did not receive any electoral bonds in subsequent years.

The CSK Cricket Ltd. had donated ₹5 crore in all.

The party received ₹1 crore from the Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works Limited and ₹5 lakh from an individual Gopal Srinivasan of Chennai, according to the information shared by it with the Secretary of the Election Commission India’s Election Expenditure Division.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, the party had submitted the same information twice once in 2019 by O. Panneerselvam its then coordinator (since expelled) and again in 2023 by its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US