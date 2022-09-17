Back in India after 7 decades; Plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior

Preparations underway at the Kuno-Palpur National Park where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs brought from Namibia today, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed here on Saturday, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

A modified Boeing aircraft, which took off from the African country Friday night, carried the cheetahs in special wooden crates during the around 10-hour journey.

A file photo of the special airplane that carried eight cheetahs from Namibia to India en route Kuno-Palpur National Park in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The plane landed at the Gwalior airbase shortly before 8.00 a.m., an official said.

They will be flown to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday, will release three of the cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the park at 10.45 a.m.

The animals are being flown from Gwalior to Kuno in Sheopur district, 165 km away, in an Air Force helicopter, and the journey will take about 20-25 minutes, an official said.

To be released in an enclosure

The cheetahs remained without food during the journey and will be given something to eat once they are released in the enclosures, an official said.

A dais has been set up in the Park under which special cages carrying cheetahs will be kept and Mr. Modi will release three of them in an enclosure by operating a lever.

After that, other dignitaries will release the remaining cheetahs in other enclosures, he said.

The cheetahs were brought in a special flight of Terra Avia, an airline based at Chisinau, Moldova in Europe that operates chartered passenger and cargo flights.

The Park is situated on the northern side of Vidhyachal mountains and is spread across 344 sq km.

Officials battled heavy rain, inclement weather and some blocked roads to complete the preparations for Mr. Modi’s programme to release the big cats in their new home in Kuno.

Two days before Mr. Modi’s arrival, heavy rain lashed the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.