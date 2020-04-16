National

Cheetah helicopter makes precautionary landing outside Hindon

A video grab of an IAF Cheetah helicopter making an emergency landing in an highway near Hindon on Thursday.

A video grab of an IAF Cheetah helicopter making an emergency landing in an highway near Hindon on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: ANI

It was going from Hindon to Chandigarh with COVID-19 test samples of Leh

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) proceeding from Hindon to Chandigarh with COVID-19 test samples of Leh made a precautionary landing on Outer Ring Road highway just outside Hindon on Thursday morning after developing a technical snag.

“Approximately 3 NM out of Hindon, aircraft developed technical snag and carried out safe precautionary landing on Outer Ring Road highway. The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct,” IAF said in a statement.

No damage to any property has been reported and recovery aircraft was launched immediately from Hindon air base, IAF said adding the aircraft was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindon.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 11:59:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cheetah-helicopter-makes-precautionary-landing-outside-hindon/article31353140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY