Cheetah helicopter makes precautionary landing outside Hindon

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) proceeding from Hindon to Chandigarh with COVID-19 test samples of Leh made a precautionary landing on Outer Ring Road highway just outside Hindon on Thursday morning after developing a technical snag.
“Approximately 3 NM out of Hindon, aircraft developed technical snag and carried out safe precautionary landing on Outer Ring Road highway. The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct,” IAF said in a statement.
No damage to any property has been reported and recovery aircraft was launched immediately from Hindon air base, IAF said adding the aircraft was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindon.
