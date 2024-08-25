'Checked list of Miss India, there were no Dalit, tribal or OBC women': Rahul Gandhi on caste census

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (August 24, 2024) renewed his call for a nationwide caste census and pointed out the lack of representation of women from Dalit, Tribal, or Other Backward Classes communities in the "Miss India pageant list."

Addressing a gathering at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan, Mr. Gandhi said, "I checked the list of Miss India to see if there would be any Dalit or tribal woman in it, but there was no women from Dalit, tribal or OBC."

He criticised the media for being unconcerned about farmers and labourers and said, "Still the media talks about dance, music, cricket, Bollywood but does not talk about farmers and labourers."

He further asserted that when Congress forms government it will conduct a caste census and remove the 50% cap on the reservation. "We will conduct a caste census and the 50% cap on the reservation which I don't accept will be removed...First, we should have the data before us regarding the participation of different castes in various institutions...Talks of reservation are always held but they never get a chance," he said.

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-led Central government over its recent lateral entry advertisement saying, "I am guaranteeing you that you will not find anyone with 90% in lateral entry,". Mr. Gandhi said that the INDIA alliance is calling for a caste census because 90% of the population is being excluded despite possessing the necessary skills and talent. "

He added that the caste census is foundational for policy-making for the Congress and INDIA alliance. "BJP leaders are saying that an OBC section will be given after caste census...We want the list of different communities. For us caste census is not just a census, it is a foundation for policy making...Just conducting a caste census is not enough, it is also important to understand how the wealth is being distributed...It is also important to find out how much is the participation of OBCs, Dalits, workers in the bureaucracy, judiciary, media?" he added.

