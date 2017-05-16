Check radicalisation in Northeast: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that religious radicalisation was a serious security threat and if not checked in time, it could lead to terrorism. He said some agents operating in the name of NGOs or religion in the northeast posed a threat.

Mr. Singh also expressed concern over tunnels discovered along the Bangladesh border in Meghalaya and West Bengal in recent months and asked the Border Security Force to effectively deal with it.

The Home Minister said that in several northeastern States, abduction and extortion were rampant, but in such cases, the prosecution and conviction rate was less than 1%, “which is unacceptable” .

“Unfortunately, in some States in the northeast, prosecution in criminal cases and conviction rate are very poor. In one State, the prosecution rate is just 5% against the all-India rate of 86%,” he said.

Reviews security

Mr. Singh reviewed the security situation in the northeast with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs. He expressed concern over the proliferation of illegal arms in the region and asked the police chiefs to launch organised campaigns against arms smugglers.

“If we talk about the future security threats, radicalisation has come as a huge security challenge. Radicalisation is a transnational phenomenon. If we can’t check it, it will turn into terrorism,” he said at the meeting also attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other top security officials.

The Minister said that since the northeast was especially vulnerable to attempts of radicalisation, it was essential to identify those behind it.