Cheating case: Delhi HC grants former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar interim protection from arrest

Published - August 12, 2024 12:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A file photo of Puja Khedkar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday (August 12, 2024) granted interim protection from arrest till August 21 to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits.

Read Editorial | A case of excesses: On the Puja Khedkar case

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Delhi Police as well as the UPSC on the anticipatory bail plea by Ms. Khedkar, and asked them to file their responses.

"In the facts of the present case, the court is of the opinion that the petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing," Justice Prasad said.

The court listed the case for further hearing on August 21.

Ms. Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

UPSC to give order copy to Puja Khedkar in two days

On July 31, the UPSC cancelled Ms. Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams.

On August 1, a sessions court here had denied anticipatory bail to her and said there are serious allegations against her, which "require a thorough investigation".

Ms. Khedkar had approached the sessions court, saying she faces "immediate threat of arrest".

