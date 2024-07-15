GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Cheap politics’: Congress slams BJP over its ‘Rahul encourages violence against PM Modi’ remark

The BJP targeted the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi following the assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump

Published - July 15, 2024 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Modi and the entire BJP have been instigating people against the leadership of the Congress party, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

Prime Minister Modi and the entire BJP have been instigating people against the leadership of the Congress party, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on July 15 slammed the BJP for its allegation that Rahul Gandhi encouraged violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "cheap politics" should not be played on the issue of security of leaders.

The BJP on Sunday targeted the Leader of Opposition following the assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump.

"Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi has often encouraged and justified violence against Prime Minister Modi, who he has lost election to, several times now. How can India ever forget how Punjab Police, then under the Congress, deliberately compromised PM's security, when his convoy was left stranded on a flyover," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya had said.

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Cheap politics should not be played on the issue of security of leaders. The Congress party lost Mahatma ji to Right Wing terrorists. We lost two prime ministers at the hands of terrorists. We lost our entire Chhattisgarh leadership to Left Wing terrorists, under the watch of the BJP Government."

Prime Minister Modi and the entire BJP have been instigating people against the leadership of the Congress party by "spreading vitriolic" lies against Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and the entire family, he alleged.

"He (Mr. Modi) also mysteriously withdrew their SPG security," Mr. Khera said.

Donald Trump survived an attempt on his life when a young gunman fired multiple shots at the former U.S. president at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear.

