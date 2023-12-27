Chargesheet filed in Jharkhand ‘illegal’ sand, land sale case

December 27, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - New Delhi

A chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been filed in a probe linked to the alleged illegal sale of sand, liquor and land in Jharkhand through which “proceeds of crime” reportedly worth more than Rs. 14 crore were generated between 2021-22, the Enforcement Directorate said on Tuesday.

The prosecution complaint was filed on December 16 before a special court in Ranchi under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A dozen entities including the main accused Jogendra Tiwari, companies like Saran Alcohol Pvt Limited, Santhal Pargana Pvt Limited, Maihar Hotels and Resorts Pvt Limited and Rajmahal Traders, among others were named. The court also took cognisance of the chargesheet on December 23, the agency said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

19 FIRs registered

The money laundering case stems from 19 FIRs registered by the Jharkhand police against Mr. Tiwari and others.

“Jogendra Tiwari is engaged in criminal activities related to the trade of sand and liquor which were in the name of his close associates. All of these entities were controlled by him,” the ED said in a statement.

It alleged that proceeds of crime to the tune of ₹14.79 crore were “generated” from these criminal activities till now.

The agency had searched 32 premises across Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in August, following which Mr. Tiwari was arrested in October.

He is currently in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.