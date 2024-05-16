Chargesheet filed against gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s wife over extortion

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has filed a chargesheet against Shaista Parveen, the wife of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, in a money laundering case linked to alleged multi-crore extortion against the couple.

A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Lucknow took cognisance of the complaint, ED said in a statement.

It had in December 2021 attached properties worth ₹8.14 crore of the couple, including a plot and bank balance of ₹1.28 crore in 10 accounts of Ahmad and one account of Parveen

