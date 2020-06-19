Charge of favouritism in listing reckless, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday termed a lawyer’s allegation of favouritism against the Supreme Court Registry in listing cases before virtual courts “reckless.”
Advocate Reepak Kansal, who appeared in person before a virtual court Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra, referred to the case of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami being listed overnight.
Mr. Kansal accused the Registry of showing partiality towards senior advocates and big law firms.
“Why make reckless allegations against the Registry?” Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, on the Bench, asked Mr. Kansal.
Justice Mishra orally remarked that it was “very fashionable” to make allegations. At one point, the court asked whether the case of Mr. Kansal concerned personal liberty. Mr. Goswami had moved the Supreme Court recently after multiple FIRs were filed in several States for his comments on his TV show.
“The Supreme Court Registry is working day and night for your convenience… if you blame each other, there will be no functioning of this court,” Justice Mishra said.
The court reserved the petition for orders.
