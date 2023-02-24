Char Dham Yatra | Yamunotri to get a ropeway

February 24, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth ₹167 crore for ropeway to Yamunotri temple from Kharsali. It will reduce the travel the temple to 15 minutes from three to four hours that pilgrims trek to the holy shrine.

The government has deployed SRM Engineering and FM Pvt. Ltd. for constructing the 3.38-km-long ropeway. It has given the deadline of three years to finish the project.

State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that the ropeway to be constructed from Kharsali to Yamunotri temple will connect the summer and winter abodes of goddess Yamuna and will open another new chapter in the possibilities of religious tourism in Uttarakhand.

Till now, the devotees visiting Yamunotri – part of Char Dham temples which include Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri– either walk or take palanquin or a pony ride to reach the shrine situated over 3,200 above sea level. The trek starts from Kharsali in Janki Chatti.

According to the government, the ropeway will be of monocable detachable type. It will be able to carry 500 passenger in an hour. The capacity of one coach of the ropeway will be to carry eight people. This ropeway will work on the public private partnership (PPE) model.

The lower terminal of the ropeway will be built at a cost of about ₹166.82 crore. It will be built on 1.787 hectare land in Kharsali, while the upper terminal will be built on 0.99 hectare land.

Speaking after the signing of the MoU, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “The Yamunotri Dham is crucial for our state and is recognized worldwide. With the ropeway, the journey (yatra) of the pilgrim will become easier and also reduce their travel time,” Mr. Dhami said.

He added that the project, after completion, will also provide jobs to the locals.

