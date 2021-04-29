National

COVID surge: Char dham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed

A route of national highways leading to revered shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

The Chardham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand, which was scheduled to begin next month, has been postponed in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Announcing this here on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said conducting the yatra amid the raging pandemic is not possible.

However, the portals of the four Himalayan temples known as Chardham will open as scheduled, he said. However, they will open only for priests to perform regular prayers and not for devotees, he said.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are the four famous shrines.

COVID-19 cases have been rising exponentially in Uttarakhand as in various other states.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 12:50:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/char-dham-yatra-postponed/article34437189.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY