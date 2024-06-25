Chaos erupts in Lok Sabha as MPs invoke ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and ‘Palestine’ during oath-taking ceremony

Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar, BJP MP from Bareilly, stirred controversy on June 25, after he hailed ‘Hindu Rashtra’ after taking the oath as a member of the Lower House of the Parliament.

After taking oath on the second day of the Parliament session, the 68-year-old BJP leader said ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra, Jai Bharat’ and Opposition MPs were up in arms. N.K. Premachandran, who represents the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, was heard saying “How can he say that?”

Other members of the Opposition said that the Bareilly MP’s remarks were anti-constitutional.

The Chair assured the members that the remarks will not go on record.

Earlier, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi hailed Palestine after taking oath as a Lok Sabha member, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches that led to the Chair striking it off the record. Mr. Owaisi hailed his state Telangana, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the AIMIM's slogan for Muslims and Palestine. This was objected to by some members of the treasury benches, leading to an uproar after he finished his oath.

Also read: Hyderabad MP Owaisi invokes Palestine during his oath-taking in Lok Sabha

Radha Mohan Singh, who was in the Chair at the time, assured the members that anything apart from the oath will not go on record. The disturbance continued for few minutes, after which the oath-taking resumed.

Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab returned to the Chair soon, and said that only oath or affirmation is being recorded. "I have said earlier please avoid invoking anything other than oath or affirmation. That is only to be recorded...That should be adhered to," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.