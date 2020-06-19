Watch | Ladakh's Changpa nomads under threat due to India-China standoff

The military tensions at the India-China border are the latest blow for the Changpa nomads, who rear the Pashmina goats in the high altitude regions of Ladakh.
Also read | India-China Himalayan standoff deadly for cashmere herds
Their goats are now being pushed out of their grazing lands in the tussle between India and China, causing the death of tens of thousands of kids this season.
Around 85 percent of their new-borns died this year, during the breeding season, because large herds were pushed out into the cold from their grazing lands.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath