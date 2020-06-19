Watch | Ladakh's Changpa nomads under threat due to India-China standoff

The military tensions at the India-China border are the latest blow for the Changpa nomads, who rear the Pashmina goats in the high altitude regions of Ladakh.

Their goats are now being pushed out of their grazing lands in the tussle between India and China, causing the death of tens of thousands of kids this season.

Around 85 percent of their new-borns died this year, during the breeding season, because large herds were pushed out into the cold from their grazing lands.