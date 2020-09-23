Changes to essential commodities law will only benefit black marketeers, hoarders: Jairam Ramesh

Amendments also erode Constitutional rights of States, he says

A day after the Rajya Sabha passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, following a walkout by the Opposition, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the legislation would only help black marketeers and hoarders.

The legislation removes cereals, pulses and onions from the list of essential commodities. “The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been passed in an empty Rajya Sabha. The legislation will only help hoarders and black-marketeers more than benefiting the producers,” Mr. Ramesh said in a tweet.

Mr. Ramesh, who is also the Chief Whip of the party in the Upper House, said that the amendments passed to the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, eroded Constitutional rights of States, since it was a highly centralising Act and would be rendered ineffective when the nation went through a time of crisis.

He listed out three reasons why the Congress was opposed to the Act. Under clause (a), supply may be regulated only in the case of war, famine, extraordinary price rise or natural calamity of a grave nature. Under clause (b), stock limits may be imposed only if certain price levels are triggered. “The manner of reckoning or calculating the ‘stock limits’ attracts the first proviso and the Explanation. Reading the two together, it appears that the stock can be cleverly distributed among different ‘value chain participants’ and, in practical terms, there will be no case of violation of stock limits at all,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The second reason is that it infringes upon the States’ power. There could be States where the menace of hoarding, he said, was so rampant that the State government may wish to regulate and place stock limits. “Hence, respecting the principle of federalism, the Amendments must apply only if the State government, by notification, applies the Amendment Act in that State,” he added.

Third, the Act, he said, gave an opportunity to hoarders and black marketeers for speculation. “In such a diverse country as ours, where the situation may differ from district to district within a State, such a centralized law would make it very difficult for the States to check black marketing of goods,” Mr. Ramesh said.