Changes govt making to key environment acts will not promote biodiversity or conservation: Jairam Ramesh

Mr. Ramesh's attack came over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks while addressing the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting

July 28, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh during the Monsoon session of Parliament. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on July 28 attacked the government over proposed amendments to The Forest Conservation Act 1980 and the National Biodiversity Act 2002, saying they will neither protect biodiversity nor promote conservation.

Mr. Ramesh's attack came over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks while addressing the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting via video conferencing.

Mr. Modi said India has consistently been at the forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection, restoration and enrichment, and has set the bar even higher through the updated targets.

The Prime Minister said he is proud to say that India has led the way through its ambitious "Nationally Determined Contributions".

Tagging a media report on Mr. Modi's remarks, Congress general secretary Mr. Ramesh tweeted, "What a cruel joke! The Forest Conservation Act 1980 and the National Biodiversity Act 2002 are being amended wholesale despite widespread opposition and the PM says this!"

"Make no mistake these changes to the laws will neither protect biodiversity nor promote conservation. Obviously, his governing philosophy is to keep repeating a lie in the hope that it gets to be seen as the 'truth' after a while," he said.

Mr. Ramesh has been critical of the government's actions in environment conservation.

