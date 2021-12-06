Change of regime, not protests will safeguard Constitution: Mayawati

BSP chief says BJP govt. at Centre and State are against Ambedkar’s values

The Constitution can be safeguarded only through attaining power and not by agitating on the streets, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Monday, explaining her aversion to agitational politics.

“Coming out on the streets will not work, changing the government will. When those in power will change, the Constitution can be saved,” Ms. Mayawati said.

Speaking at a press conference on the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Ms. Mayawati said those in power at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh were against Ambedkar and did not work as per the Constitution.

“What will we achieve by coming to the streets? When the government at the Centre and in the State are not working as per the Constitution, there is only one solution — that is to throw them out of power and bring the BSP to power. Only then work can be done as per the Constitution,” Ms. Mayawati said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also targetted the BJP government for its handling of law and order, saying that not a day passes without injustice and excesses meted out to the weaker sections.

She pointed out that very few of these incidents were being reported by the media due to management by the BJP.

She said the previous SP government was no better, saying that goondaism and mafiagiri were at their peak under its rule.

In contrast, the rule of law prevailed under the BSP government, she said.