Will send corrupt Left leaders to jail, Amit Shah tells in Tripura

BJP president Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on CPI(M) and Left front government in Tripura over alleged menace of corruption and lawlessness in the State. He threatened to act tough against Left

leaders allegedly involved in chit fund scams and corrupt practices after "installation" of BJP government in Assembly elections slated for next month.



“The scamsters will end up in Agartala central jail”, Mr Shah said in two big election rallies in Tripura on Sunday. He was accompanied by party’s northeast in-charge Ram Madhav, poll in-charge and

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior State leaders at the rally in Kulai of northern Tripura followed by another at Udaipur in the southern Tripura.



Mr. Shah asserted that BJP’s call for ‘Paribartan’ (change) is not directed at replacing with a new set of ministers, but essentially to change lives of people of the state. “8 lakhs youths of 37 lakh people in the

state are unemployed… this is shame, disgusting”, he charged CPI(M)-led left front government.



The big attendance in both the rallies seemed to have encouraged Mr. Shah to say that “now I am confident that BJP will come to power in the state.” He however appealed to party activists and supporters to work hard and spread message on need to change government in Tripura to ensure a massive victory for the party.



Mr. Shah skipped speaking anything on possible electoral alliance with tribal parties, especially avoided controversy over Prime Minister’s meeting with a delegation of IPFT, which is demanding a separate tribal State by curbing out areas under the tribal autonomous district council. The IPFT so far not received support from any other party on issue of separate state or Tipraland.



Understanding importance of votes of state government employees, he assured them of central pay package after installation of BJP government in Tripura. “This (pay scale at per central government)

would be implemented in the first cabinet meeting of our government”, he assured.



Mr. Shah later spoke on 'Challenges in nation building’ at a discussion in Agartala. He also flagged off campaign vehicles of BJP at State office.