ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan-3 success | PM lands in Bengaluru to greet, interact with ISRO scientists

August 26, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - Bengaluru

Mr. Modi is slated to visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, where he would be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country's third Lunar venture

PTI

On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Mr. Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from South Africa.  File | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.

Mr. Modi is slated to visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, where he would be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country's third Lunar venture.

"Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional @isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector," the PM said in a post on 'X'.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister returned after concluding his four-day tour of South Africa and Greece.

In Johannesburg, Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit from August 22 to 24.

“He (Mr. Modi) reached Bengaluru directly after his visit to South Africa and Greece”, an official said.

On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Mr. Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from South Africa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / ISRO

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US