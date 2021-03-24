National

Chandrayaan-3 launch in 2022: Jitendra Singh

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is at an advanced stage of realisation and the mission is being planned for launch in 2022, Union Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to queries on the mission by Villupuram MP, D. Ravikumar, Dr. Singh said it was being planned as a follow up to Chandrayaan-2 with a propulsion module, lander module and a rover. “The propulsion module has been realised and final testing is in progress. The lander structure is released and propulsion integration is in progress,” he said.

The Minister said special tests were planned to be completed in mid-2021 and the integrated spacecraft was being realised for planned launch in 2022.

He said ISRO had not planned any crewed mission to the moon till date.

