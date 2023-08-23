Chandrayaan-3: It’s a truly momentous occasion, says President

August 23, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface was “truly a momentous occasion” which happens once in a lifetime and it has made the whole country proud.

After watching live telecast of moon landing of Vikram lander, Ms. Murmu conveyed her congratulatory video message to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and everyone associated with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“There are days when history is made. Today with the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, our scientists have not only made history but also remade the idea of geography. It is truly a momentous occasion.”

“The kind of event that happens once in a lifetime making India proud. I congratulate ISRO and everybody involved in this mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead,” she said in the video message.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on lunar surface was a historic feat signalling the rise of India.

“This is a historic feat signalling the rise of Bharat! Congratulations to everyone associated with this mission and compliments to the visionary leadership of the country,” the Vice President’s Secretariat posted on X, formerly Twitter, quoting Dhankhar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface and said with this, India became the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon.

“As the world watches Chandrayaan-3 script India’s epoch in space, I express my heartfelt gratitude to ISRO and our scientists for their undeterred efforts to make this mission a historic success.

The Hindu Bureau adds:

Chandrayaan 3 actualised the dream: Jitender Singh

The headquarters of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in New Delhi erupted with ecstasy as confirmation of Chandrayaan 3’s lander, Vikram, beamed on the large projector screen. While several ‘watch parties,’ or gatherings of people were organised across the country for people to watch the moon landing, the CSIR gathering was attended by the science minister and Minister of Space, Jitender Singh and Dr. Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor.

“While others fantasize (on the) Moon, we have felt the Moon. While others stuck in flight of dreams, Chandrayaan 3 has actualised the dream. Tricolour flies high in lunar skies affirming India’s resolve, as articulated by PM Modi, ‘Sky is not the limit,” said Mr. Singh.

He said that Vikram had landed in a hazard-free location and while the cameras onboard the Vikram have beamed the pictures of the moon and confirmed the touchdown, the confirmation was available from other sensors as well.

In the days ahead, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the experiments onboard Vikram and Pragyan will be happening on all days and as much data will be collected from all instruments until the Moon’s Lunar day lasts for the next 14 days.