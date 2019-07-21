Chandrayaan 2 will not face any more glitches, says ISRO chairman K. Sivan

The Chandrayaan 2 mission that was aborted last week, will not face any more glitches, all faults have been rectified, and tests carried out, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on Sunday afternoon, Mr. Sivan said, "When the technical fault happened, we stopped the countdown, identified the issue, and rectified it. After rectifying it, we have run a number of tests. There is no chance for any technical fault to arise now."

The mission will see 15 "very crucial" manoeuvres over a period of 45 days to place Chandrayaan 2 in the moon’s orbit. "In the last 15 minutes, the Chandrayaan-2 will hover around the South Pole of the moon and the Rover (Pragyaan) will descend on to the moon’s surface and soft land," Mr. Sivan said.

Following the aborted launch last Monday night, ISRO engineers have been working round the clock to resolve the issue that arose an hour before lift-off. On Saturday evening, ISRO tweeted "Launch rehearsal of GSLVMkIII-M1/Chandrayaan-2 mission completed, performance normal".

The launch is now scheduled for 2.43 p.m. on Monday and the countdown has begin at 6.43 p.m. on Sunday.

ISRO aims to reach the moon as per the earlier schedule and soft-land the lander and the rover on September 6.