Chandrayaan 2 | Vikram lander located on lunar surface: ISRO chairman

Vikram landing trajectory. Photo: YouTube/ISRO Official

It must have been a hard landing, says K. Sivan

The Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module has been located on the lunar surface and it must have been a hard-landing, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K. Sivan said on Sunday.

“Yes, we have located the lander on the lunar surface. It must have been a hard-landing,” Mr. Sivan told PTI.

Asked if the lander was ‘damaged’ during the ’hard-landing,’ he said, “That we do not know.”

Mr. Sivan said efforts to establish contact with the lander were continuing.

India’s mission to soft-land on moon suffered a setback during the wee hours on Saturday, with Chandrayaan-2’s ’Vikram’ module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent.

