Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission — complete coverage

Chandrayaan-2 narrows gap from Moon

ISRO said it performed a nearly 20-minute third orbit action on the spacecraft which had been orbiting the moon since August 20.

Chandrayaan-2 narrowed its distance from the Moon after a  manoeuvre on Wednesday morning.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it completed the third orbit action lasting nearly 20 minutes to bring the spacecraft closer to the Moon. It was done from the Mission Operations Complex at ISTRAC in Bengaluru.

An update on Day 38 of the launch said, “The third lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 28) beginning at 0904 hours IST using the onboard propulsion system. All spacecraft parameters are normal.”

Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully

A total of five manoeuvres are planned to gradually make the lunar craft's oval orbit circular. It now goes around the Moon in a 179 km x 1,412 km orbit - shifting about 3,000 km closer to its target at the far end of the oval. It is due to reach the desired circular orbit after two more orbit reducing operations - on August 30 and September 1.

Launched on July 22, Chandrayaan-2 has been in lunar orbits since August 20. It is due to land on the Moon’s surface in the early hours of September 7, 48 days after it was launched from Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram hard landed within 500 metres of touchdown site, says govt.
Latest Moon flyby finds no trace of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander: NASA
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases pictures of moon surface
Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander had a hard-landing, may be hiding in a shadow: NASA
Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander, Pragyan rover fade into lunar sunset, their batteries likely dead
Sivan terms Chandrayaan 2 mission a huge success
Chandrayaan 2: As lunar night falls, ISRO to call it a day on revival of Vikram Lander
NASA orbiter captures images of Chandrayaan 2 Lander Vikram’s attempted landing site
Has Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram Lander setback affected India’s moon mission?
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter ‘sights’ Vikram lander on moon
Chandrayaan-2: VSSC scientists keep fingers crossed for establishing contact with Vikram
Chandrayaan-2: A rapid dive to 15 minutes of terror
After Vikram lander debacle, ISRO shifts focus to Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter
15 nervous minutes that united India: When smiles vanished and tension took over
ISRO launches to resume in October: Sivan
ISRO emerges the star of the show
Landers are always on slippery slope
2.1 km from moon's surface, Vikram goes silent
From ‘all is not lost’ to ‘a broken dream’: foreign media’s mixed reactions to Chandrayaan 2
Watch | Modi's pep talk to ISRO scientists after loss of communication with Vikram lunar lander
Chandrayaan 2: nation rallies behind ISRO after it lost contact with Vikram lander
Modi gives a tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief
Chandrayaan 2: Our resolve will not waver, Modi tells ISRO scientists
Chandrayaan 2: Vikram on the cusp of historic lunar landing
“No need to get dejected”, PM tells ISRO scientists
Communications from lander ‘Vikram’ lost: ISRO
Soft landing on moon | This mission is for the planet, says former astronaut
Chandrayaan 2 chronicles: ISRO, orbiter, lander, rover indulge in ‘banter’ ahead of touchdown
Chandrayaan 2 | A chequered story
Chandrayaan 2: when Vikram sets foot on the moon
Modi to witness ‘Vikram’ soft-landing on moon
Chandrayaan-2 lander homing in on moon
Chandrayaan 2 | Moon lander Vikram all set to land on September 7
Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram undergoes first of 2 ‘de-orbiting’ manoeuvres
Chandrayaan 2 completes final lunar orbit manoeuvre, stage set for lander separation
Chandrayaan 2 sends first moon picture
Chandrayaan-2 placed deftly in lunar orbit
Chandrayaan-2: It was a tense 30 minutes, says ISRO Chairman
Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into Lunar orbit
Crucial manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 today
Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully
Chandrayaan-2 launch live: spacecraft successfully placed in orbit
Chandrayaan-2 to try moon landing on Sept. 7
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22
ISRO calls off Chandrayaan 2 launch due to technical glitch
How will Chandrayaan 2 study the moon?
The Hindu Science Quiz: Of Chandrayaan-2, India’s Moon Mission
Watch: India set for Chandrayaan 2 launch
Chandrayaan-2 all set for 3.84 lakh km voyage
India’s Moon Mission: Ten things to know about Chandrayaan-2
ISRO’s lunar touchdown has dry run on soil fetched from Tamil Nadu
Ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch, ISRO chairman K. Sivan offers special prayers at Udupi Krishna mutt
Chandrayaan-2 will carry 14 Indian payloads
Chandrayaan-2 most complex mission: ISRO chief Sivan
ISRO plans to land a rover on lunar south pole: Sivan
‘Chandrayaan 2 will carry NASA’s laser instruments to Moon’
Lunar lander faces crucial test
Scaled down test for safe landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander
Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle to be moved to launchpad by Sunday
Chandrayaan-2: Lunar orbiter spacecraft arrives in Sriharikota
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 15: ISRO
ISRO gears up for Chandrayaan-2 mission
Chandrayaan-1 data confirms presence of ice on Moon: NASA
