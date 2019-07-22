Chandrayaan-2 launch: ISRO aiming to land on the lunar surface on September 7

The GSLV Mark III rocket, Chandryaan 2’s launch vehicle, at Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota. Photo: ISRO

India’s second Lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled for launch on 2.43 p.m. on July 22 and the countdown had begun at 6.43 p.m. on July 21.

The previous launch suffered a jolt in the early hours of July 15 after a technical snag forced the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to call off the launch for the time being.

The ISRO is aiming to put the Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan) on the lunar surface on September 7, just one day behind the earlier schedule, to ensure that the duo get their planned full schedule of operating for nearly 14 Earth Days by tweaking the Chandrayaan-2’s timelines in space when it travels from one phase to another. ISRO Chairman K. Sivan confirmed to The Hindu that the landing will be attempted on September 7.

Here are live updates:

12: 45 pm

Filling of Liquid Oxygen completed

 

12: 30 pm

Heavy rains enroute Sriharikota

 

However the rains won't affect the scheduled launch.

 

12: 00 pm

 

Filling of Liquid Hydrogen

 

 

10: 00 am

 

Filling of Liquid Oxygen begins

 

 

8: 00 am

 

ISRO tweeted that the filling of Dinitrogen tetroxide for the liquid core stage of GSLVMkIII-M1 was completed at 0240 hrs on July 22.

