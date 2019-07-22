Chandrayaan-2 launch: ISRO aiming to land on the lunar surface on September 7

India’s second Lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled for launch on 2.43 p.m. on July 22 and the countdown had begun at 6.43 p.m. on July 21.

The previous launch suffered a jolt in the early hours of July 15 after a technical snag forced the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to call off the launch for the time being.

The ISRO is aiming to put the Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan) on the lunar surface on September 7, just one day behind the earlier schedule, to ensure that the duo get their planned full schedule of operating for nearly 14 Earth Days by tweaking the Chandrayaan-2’s timelines in space when it travels from one phase to another. ISRO Chairman K. Sivan confirmed to The Hindu that the landing will be attempted on September 7.

Here are live updates:

12: 45 pm

Filling of Liquid Oxygen completed

Two hours to go !!! Filling of Liquid Oxygen in Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed and Filling of Liquid Hydrogen is in progress

12: 30 pm

Heavy rains enroute Sriharikota

However the rains won't affect the scheduled launch.

12: 00 pm

Filling of Liquid Hydrogen

Filling of Liquid Hydrogen for the Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO

Updates will continue....... — ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019

10: 00 am

Filling of Liquid Oxygen begins

Less than five hours for the launch !!!

Less than five hours for the launch !!!

Filling of Liquid Oxygen for the Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO

8: 00 am

ISRO tweeted that the filling of Dinitrogen tetroxide for the liquid core stage of GSLVMkIII-M1 was completed at 0240 hrs on July 22.