Chandrashekhar Azad taken to DDU for health check-up

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for medical check up and investigations after doctors familiar with his medical condition noted that he needs biweekly phlebotomy and has been under treatment for a year.
Mr. Azad was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj and sent to custody in Tihar previously.
Doctors at AIIMS where he is under treatment requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow him to be admitted to the AIIMS for treatment without which he may suffer a sudden cardiac arrest.
In a series of tweets, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti of AIIMS said that Mr. Azad is suffering from a disease that requires biweekly phlebotomy and has been under treatment for a year.
