Chandrababu Naidu moves SC in Andhra Pradesh skill development scam case

September 23, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 23 appealed the Supreme Court against an Andhra Pradesh High Court order refusing to quash FIRs against him in the multi-crore skill development scam case.

The petition was filed through his lawyer, advocate Guntur Promod Kumar.

The High Court had declined to quash the criminal cases filed against Mr. Naidu. It had also refused to set aside the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court’s order to remand him.

The High Court said the probe agency had initiated criminal action against Mr. Naidu after conducting extensive examination of witnesses and collection of documentary evidence following the registration of the crime in 2021.

“The investigation was at its final stage,” the High Court had said.

The case involves alleged misappropriations made in the process of establishment of skill development institutions by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with Siemens Industry Software India Private Limited, Design Tech Systems Private Limited and other companies.