Chandipura virus: Death toll rises to 15 as the virus spreads in more districts in Gujarat

In Gujarat, cases of Chandipura infection have been reported from Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mehsana, Rajkot, Ahmedabad city, Morbi, Panchmahal, et al

Updated - July 18, 2024 08:19 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 07:56 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa
 Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, body aches, diarrhoea, vomiting and acute encephalitis. It is transmitted by vectors, including mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies. Representational image

 Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, body aches, diarrhoea, vomiting and acute encephalitis. It is transmitted by vectors, including mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies. Representational image

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on Wednesday confirmed the first death of a four-year-old girl died of Chandipura virus while the death toll of suspected cases has gone to 15 as the virus as spread in almost a dozen districts of the State now.

On Wednesday, as per the State health department’s figures, total 29 suspected cases have been reported from the State so far out of 15 children have died.

“As of Wednesday, 15 deaths have been reported out of which one is confirmed due to the Chandipura virus while others are suspected but symptoms are all similar in all cases so it’s assumed that all cases are the same,” a Heath department official said.

The officials in the Health Department and doctors in the government hospitals believe that the cases would surge in days to come as the virus has spread in more districts and even in cities like Ahmedabad where one child died in the civil hospital on Wednesday.

What is Chandipura virus?
Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies.

Of the 29 cases, 26 are from Gujarat, two from Rajasthan, and one case from Madhya Pradesh. Of the 15 deaths, 13 are from the State while one each from the neighbouring States of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Gujarat, cases have been reported from Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mehsana, Rajkot, Ahmedabad city, Morbi, Panchmahal, and others.

“We have launched the preventive measures in affected districts, have done screening of 51,725 people and dusting and fumigating are being conducted,” said the Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

“All districts have been alerted and pressed into action by the State health department. Also, district and rural hospitals have been asked to send samples to NIV of any suspected case from their respective hospitals,” Mr. Patel told the media.

He also assured that necessary measures were ready launched so people should not panic and take precautions.

Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies.

The 2003-2004 outbreaks in central India witnessed case fatality rates ranging from 56-75 % in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat with typical encephalitic symptoms.

