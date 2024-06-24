GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toy train compartment overturns in Chandigarh mall, 10-year-old boy dies

The victim's cousin, who was also sitting along with him, escaped unhurt

Updated - June 24, 2024 04:11 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 03:58 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI

A 10-year-old boy died after the compartment of a toy train in which he was taking a joy ride overturned at a mall here, police said on June 24.

The incident took place on June 22 night at Elante Mall, where the boy and his family from Balachaur in Nawanshahr, Punjab, were enjoying an outing, they said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media.

According to the police, Shahbaz was sitting in the last compartment, which overturned as the toy train made a turn, leaving the boy with severe head injuries.

The victim's cousin, who was also sitting along with him, escaped unhurt, they added.

Shahbaz was rushed to the government medical college and hospital in Sector 32, where he died, a senior police official said.

"A case has been registered against the person who was operating the train and also the management of the mall," the police official said.

The case has been registered under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area Phase-1 here, he added.

The police have also taken the toy train in their custody.

Related Topics

Chandigarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.