Akali Dal’s working committee asks Sukhbir to reconsider his resignation

Days after Sukhbir Singh Badal resigned as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - amid discontent and turbulence in the party over a string of poor performances in elections – the party’s Working Committee on Monday (November 18, 2024) unanimously appealed him to reconsider his resignation and continue to steer the party.

In a meeting held here, the working committee expressed its confidence in the leadership of Mr. Badal and asserted that if the latter did not accept its request the entire committee would resign, passing a resolution in this regard. The members through the resolution also asserted that they were aware that a conspiracy had been hatched against the SAD and that its main purpose was to render the party leaderless. “We will not allow such a conspiracy to succeed at any cost. Mr Sukhbir Badal is our leader and will continue to be our leader,” the members said.

Party’s working president Balwinder Bhunder, speaking to journalists, said “the members conveyed their sentiments forcefully and did not mince their words while praising the services of Mr. Badal and conveying that the party needed his services even more so at this crucial juncture. This is why they stood up collectively in one voice and asserted that they would also tender their resignation in case the President did not withdraw the same.”

Last week, Mr. Badal submitted his resignation to the party’s working committee to pave the way for the election of a new SAD chief. The organisational elections were due next month.