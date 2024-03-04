GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  5. SEARCH Icon
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation repolls | BJP’s Rajinder Sharma wins Deputy Mayor post, Kuljeet Sandhu bags Senior Deputy Mayor post

March 04, 2024 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
File image.

File image.

BJP’s Rajinder Sharma and Kuljeet Singh Sandhu on March 4 won the post of Deputy Mayor and Senior Deputy Mayor respectively in repolls in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Mr. Sharma defeated the AAP-Congress alliance with 19 votes. 

Mr. Sandhu secured 19 votes while Congress’ Gurpreet Gabi got 16 votes. One vote was declared invalid.

The result was announced by the Mayor.

In the 35-member municipal House, the BJP has 17 Councillors. The number of BJP’s strength increased from 14 to 17 after three AAP Councillors switched over to it on February 19. The AAP has 10 members while the Congress has seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one Councillor.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, who is a BJP member, also has voting rights as an ex-officio member of the corporation.

The Supreme Court on February 20 had overturned the January 30 results of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the city’s new Mayor.

The process for election for the two posts is being conducted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Kumar who recently assumed the charge of Chandigarh Mayor. In the January 30 poll, BJP’s Manoj Sonkar had defeated Mr. Kumar to become Mayor.

Alleging tampering of ballots, Councillors of the AAP and the Congress boycotted the elections to the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, leading to the victory of Mr. Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma then.

