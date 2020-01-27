Chandigarh institute holds training session for civil servants from Bangladesh

The Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration Punjab (MGSIPA) here on Monday entered into the selected set of training institutes chosen for training top civil servants from other nations.

The MGSIPA commenced training for the Bangladesh premier civil service, in collaboration with the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), said an official statement.

The Bangladesh Administrative Services Officers, who are participating in the programme, include those in the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioners, Additional District Magistrates and Chief Executive Officers of administrative departments. India and Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for training the Bangladeshi civil servants at the National Centre for Good Governance, Mussoorie.

Inaugurating the programme, MGSIPA Director General Karan Bir Singh Sidhu said the mid-career training programme in field administration aims at equipping them with the cutting-edge knowledge and skills and enabling them to contribute effectively in speedy delivery system in their areas of performance.

“Such programme also integrates cross-country experiences and best practices in field administration and good governance. This special training programme has certainly given a platform to the participants to understand the Indian governance and development model besides giving them an insight of innovation technology, efficient management of resources and successful implementation of priority programmes. Bangladesh has similar civil service career paths as here,” he said.