At least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.

Follow U.P. train derailment LIVE updates

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

The accident occurred at around 2:35 pm, railway officials said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site.

JUST IN | At least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of #UttarPradesh. According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.

- PTI reports

📹Special… pic.twitter.com/QWmp5XkhiM — The Hindu (@the_hindu) July 18, 2024

Explained: What can the Railways do to stop accidents?

Helpline numbers issued

In regard with the derailment of 15904 Dibrugarh Express in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railways, the helpline numbers are issued.