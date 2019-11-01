National

Chancellor Merkel takes on toxic Delhi air without mask

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a ceremonial reception for her at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on November 1, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a ceremonial reception for her at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on November 1, 2019.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Haze blankets capital during her outdoor engagements

German Chancellor Angela Merkel braved the toxic air in Delhi on Friday as she went about her outdoor engagements without wearing a mask, when several people in the national capital were seen taking preventive measures against inhaling the polluted air.

Ms. Merkel, 65, remained seated when the national anthems of India and Germany were played during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, after she was granted exemption due to her medical condition.

Hectic itinerary

The Chancellor, however, had to face a blanket of haze that thickened over the national capital in the morning. A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) official said Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the “severe plus” or “emergency” category late on Thursday night, the first time since January.

Ms. Merkel’s hectic itinerary in Delhi included many outdoor engagements — from the ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat to her visit to Gandhi Smriti.

The German leader will meet a business delegation on Saturday and visit an auto parts manufacturing facility in Manesar, near Gurgaon.

National
