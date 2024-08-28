Champai Soren under own government’s ‘surveillance’ for 5 months: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) alleged that Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren had been under 'surveillance' of his own government police for last five months.

“Two sub-inspectors (SIs) of the Special Branch of Jharkhand Police were nabbed by Mr. Soren’s people in a Delhi hotel while they were keeping watch on the ex-Chief Minister,” Mr. Sarma said.

"This is one of rarest case of surveillance in Indian politics, we will raise it at the highest levels," Mr. Sarma said at a press conference here.

"As per the two SIs, orders to track Soren came from a 'person in Constitutional position' and the Special Branch chief," Mr. Sarma said.

He said the two SIs were handed over to Delhi police, who are taking forward the investigation.

The Assam CM said it is also suspected now that Soren's phones could be tapped and there might have been a plan to 'honey trap' him as a woman had also been meeting the two SIs.

"Soren was put under surveillance even before he was in talks with the BJP," Mr. Sarma claimed, referring to the former Jharkhand CM's announcement of joining the saffron party on August 30.

