GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Champai Soren under own government’s ‘surveillance’ for 5 months: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

This is one of rarest case of surveillance in Indian politics, we will raise it at the highest levels, says Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated - August 28, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 12:50 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) alleged that Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren had been under 'surveillance' of his own government police for last five months.

“Two sub-inspectors (SIs) of the Special Branch of Jharkhand Police were nabbed by Mr. Soren’s people in a Delhi hotel while they were keeping watch on the ex-Chief Minister,” Mr. Sarma said.

Also Read: Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP on August 30

"This is one of rarest case of surveillance in Indian politics, we will raise it at the highest levels," Mr. Sarma said at a press conference here.

"As per the two SIs, orders to track Soren came from a 'person in Constitutional position' and the Special Branch chief," Mr. Sarma said.

He said the two SIs were handed over to Delhi police, who are taking forward the investigation.

The Assam CM said it is also suspected now that Soren's phones could be tapped and there might have been a plan to 'honey trap' him as a woman had also been meeting the two SIs.

"Soren was put under surveillance even before he was in talks with the BJP," Mr. Sarma claimed, referring to the former Jharkhand CM's announcement of joining the saffron party on August 30.

Related Topics

Assam / Jharkhand / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.