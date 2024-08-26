Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30 in Ranchi.

The information was shared by Jharkhand Assembly election in-charge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his X handle late on Monday in which senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was seen in a photo along with Mr. Champai and Mr. Sarma in New Delhi.

On August 18, Mr. Champai had shared a post on his X handle criticising Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for allegedly humiliating him when he held the Chief Minister’s post for a brief period with Mr. Soren in jail in an alleged money laundering case. Soon after his release, Mr. Hemant removed Mr. Champai from office became the Chief Minister once again.

“Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren ji met Union home minister Amit Shah ji a short while ago. He will officially join BJP on August 30, in Ranchi, “Mr. Sarma wrote on his official X handle.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Sarma had urged former Champai Soren to join the BJP.

Last week, Mr. Champai had announced that he would float a political party. Mr. Sarma said he has spoken to Mr. Champai several times in the last five to six months. On August 18, Mr. Champai had shared a post on his X handle saying that he was “insulted” while being the Chief Minister.

“I personally want Champai Soren to join BJP and strengthen us. However, he is a senior leader and me commenting on him is not good. If he is in Delhi, he will surely try to speak. I have spoken to him directly and indirectly several times but never had political talks. However, the time has come to speak politics with him,” Mr. Sarma said in Ranchi before boarding a flight to New Delhi.

Mr. Champai, 67, has rejected the option of retiring. He is left with the option of forming a separate outfit or joining a like-minded political party. He had said that within a week, he will take the final decision.

Last week, Mr. Champai had gone to New Delhi but did not meet any BJP leaders. Ever since he returned to Jharkhand, he has kept himself busy in the Kolhan region, meeting supporters. Despite his rebellion, no senior JMM leader has made any direct statement against Mr. Champai. Even Mr. Hemant has not said anything on his social media posts. Mr. Champai is still a member of the JMM and has not made a formal announcement of quitting the party.

When asked about Mr. Hemant accusing the BJP of poaching MLAs of other parties, Mr. Sarma, on a lighter note, said that even he (Hemant) should join BJP for the country’s sake.

He said the Chief Minister should call an all-party meeting over Bangladeshi infiltration in the State. “Bangladeshi infiltration is the biggest issue in Jharkhand and if Chief Minister Hemant Soren is ready to resolve this issue, then he should call an all-party meeting. BJP is also ready for his leadership on this issue,” Mr. Sarma said.

