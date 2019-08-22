Rajiv Gandhi strengthened national unity, says Sonia Gandhi

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi received a huge mandate from the people in 1984 but he never used it to create an atmosphere of fear or issue threat, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Thursday while addressing an event to commemorate the late Prime Minister’s 75th birth anniversary.

Without directly mentioning the Central government, the comments are being viewed as an attack on the Modi government that has been repeatedly accused by the Congress as one that is creating ‘an atmosphere of fear’.

“Rajiv Gandhi got a massive mandate in 1984, but did not use it to create atmosphere of fear or to threaten people, to destroy the independence of institutions, crush dissidence or end the democratic tradition of our lives ,” Ms. Gandhi said.

Recalling the former Prime Minister’s role in brining peace to troubled regions like Assam, Punjab, Mizoram, the Congress chief said Rajiv Gandhi believed in “celebrating the diversity to strengthen national unity.”

She maintained that electoral ups and downs are inevitable but asserted that the party will continue its ideological fight.

“The challenges that our party confronts today are formidable but we must continue our ideological struggle against the forces of divisiveness, the forces that are out to change the very nature of our society, the very Idea of India that is enshrined in our Constitution,”she said.

Among those who attended the event included former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States and a host of other dignitaries.

The event, anchored by actor Swara Bhaskar, had live musical performances by Santoor player Rahul Sharma, a band called Kabir Cafe and a short film on the former Prime Minister’s tenure from 1984-1989, including his speeches and interviews.