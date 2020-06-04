Chabiji area beyond Indian borders: Army

NEW DELHI

04 June 2020 14:35 IST

The Army on Thursday said the area of Chabiji is beyond Indian borders.

It was responding to a report in The Hindu “Uneasy frontier robs Ladakh’s herders of pastures” published on June 3.

“There has been no aggression or incursion by the Chinese side in the area. The Indian grazers have traditionally carried out their activity in the Pare Chu valley area and it continues unhindered,” the Army said.

Quoting Gyurmet Dorjey, councillor from the Korzok constituency bordering China, the report had stated that Chinese Army’s intrusion in Chumur and Demchok since January have cut off access to summer pastures for the Ladakh’s nomadic herding Changpa community.