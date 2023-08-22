Certain individuals provoking people in Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

August 22, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said certain individuals were provoking people to promote street violence, see closure of schools and colleges.

Without naming any leader or party, Mr. Sinha said some people could not digest the return of peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “They were provoking people to promote street violence, see closure of schools and colleges. These people are responsible for the killing of 40,000 to 50,000 innocents in J&K,” the L-G said, while addressing a three-day national workshop on Panchayat with Good Governance at Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

He also criticised those who opposed the home for homeless scheme by suggesting outsiders were being settled in Jammu and Kashmir. He said no non-J&K resident was getting home under the PMAY-G.

Mr. Sinha said certain individuals tended to question the change that had taken place in the past four years in the Union Territory. “The fact is colleges remain open throughout the year. People return home after 10 a.m. with hotels and restaurants open. Young boys, girls and even elderly could be seen spending time playing music or enjoying ice creams on the Jhelum river front. This is a big change Kashmir has seen,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, he said real governance flowed through panchayats. “Village with good governance is a dream of every panchayat,” he added.

NC sacrifices second to security forces in J&K: Omar

Meanwhile, speaking on the violence and deaths that took place in Kashmir in the past three decades, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said it was his party after the security forces that bore the brunt of destruction the guns brought to Kashmir.

“Our office is flooded with pictures of those who died in grenades, mines, firing etc. They laid down their lives for Kashmir. We always opposed guns in Kashmir. This L-G has come and will return. It’s the NC and its leaders who know and understand the cost paid by them in the past three decades. Hundreds of our workers lost their lives,” Mr. Abdullah said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.