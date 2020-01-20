CEPT University students wear black armbands in solidarity

In a token of protest against the new citizenship law and as a sign of solidarity with the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia and other universities, students of the Ahmedabad based CEPT University wore black armbands during the varsity’s 14th convocation ceremony on Saturday.

Nearly 40 graduating students put on a black armband while accepting their degree in the convocation event at the university’s campus in the city.

According to the students, it was a voluntary act on the part of some students to show solidarity with the students of Jamia and JNU, who were assaulted when they were holding peaceful protests, and also to register protest against the newly amended citizenship laws, which seek to discriminate against people seeking Indian citizenship on religious grounds.

The students had intimated the varsity management about their plan. The University management did not pass any instruction the students but asked them to maintain the decorum of the convocation event.

Sources in the university added that the students had also assured the management that there would not be any slogan shouting but they would silently, in a symbolic manner, register their protest and express solidarity.