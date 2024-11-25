Centre's Waqf Amendment Bill crafted to 'usurp' properties, alleges AIMPLB

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday (November 25, 2024) alleged that the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was crafted to "usurp" the Waqf properties across the country.

AIMPLB spokesperson S Q R Ilyas also accused the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf of not doing its job honestly.

“Boards' convention felt that Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was cannily crafted to usurp the waqf properties spread throughout the country,” Mr. Ilyas told reporters here.

He was addressing a press conference regarding the 29th convention of the AIMPLB, which concluded on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Mr. Ilyas said all the proposed 44 amendments and their sub-sections were designed to "destroy and manipulate" the status of the Waqf properties.

He claimed that the JPC, which was formed to elicit suggestions of stakeholders, is giving time and attention to those with “no locus standi on the issue and is behaving in a partisan way and violating rules and norms.” “We feel that the JPC is not doing its job honestly.” Terming Uniform Civil Code as "unacceptable", Mr. Ilyas said it is against the freedom of religion and cultural diversities, enshrined in the Constitution, under the fundamental rights.

The Board in no uncertain words makes it clear that it is unacceptable to Muslims as they will never compromise with Sharia law, he added.

“Board considers this interference as a well thought out conspiracy of the BJP governments that will have grave ramifications,” he cautioned.

The AIMPLB also deliberated on the disputes related to religious places.

Referring to the Places of Worship Act, he noted that it declares that the religious character of a place of worship shall continue to be the same as it existed on Independence Day.

“However, it has not dissuaded litigants to falsely claim from different parts of the country, which include Gyan Vapi Masjid in Varanasi, Shahi Idgah in Mathura, Bhojshala Kamal Mowla Masjid in MP, Teleywali Masjid in Lucknow and now Jama Masjid in Sambhal in UP where court-ordered survey of the masjid, with Hindu plaintiffs claiming that it was constructed after demolishing a temple, leading to violent clashes which claimed the lives of 3 Muslim protesters by gun fire,” he added.